Energy to build here in India is palpable, unlike anywhere else: Dario Amodei, CEO of Anthropic, at India AI Summit.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2026 10:32 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 10:32 IST
Energy to build here in India is palpable, unlike anywhere else: Dario Amodei, CEO of Anthropic, at India AI Summit.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Electrifying Innovations: IEEMA's BuildELEC and CompELEC Set to Spark Industry Growth
Deep-Sea Discoveries and Space Innovations: Unveiling the Future
Indo-French AI Collaboration: Pioneering Healthcare Innovations
IIT-Madras Launches AI Innovation Centre in Dubai
AI Summit Controversy: Indian Innovation or Chinese Import?