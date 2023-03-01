Left Menu

Goa Investment Promotion Board approves 6 projects worth Rs 310 cr

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 01-03-2023 10:08 IST | Created: 01-03-2023 10:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Goa Investment Promotion Board (IPB) has approved a ''mini-India theme park'' and five other projects worth Rs 310 crore which would also generate employment for nearly 2,500 people, state Industries Minister Mauvin Godinho has said.

The board after a meeting on Tuesday gave approval to the Pune-based Bramhacorp Theme Park LLP to set up the park on a private land at Pernem taluka in North Goa district, close to the Manohar International Airport, Godinho told reporters after the meeting.

As part of the mini-India theme park, the company plans to put on display miniature models of historical monuments and also showcase folk dances, festivals, spices, and cuisines of the country, he said.

"The board headed by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant approved six investment proposals in the state to the tune of Rs 310 crore and employment potential for 2,450 people," said Godinho, who is a member of the IPB.

An investment by a subsidiary of Kirloskar Group was among the projects approved on Tuesday, the minister said without giving details.

The subsidiary, Karad Projects and Motors Limited, intends to start operations and create more than 1,100 jobs along the Sanquelim-Amona belt, he added.

