Left Menu

Rob Campbell removed from EPA Board Chair

“Today I have decided to exercise my power under section 36 of the Crown Entities Act to remove Rob Campbell from this role on the EPA board, effective today,” David Parker said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 02-03-2023 11:01 IST | Created: 02-03-2023 11:01 IST
Rob Campbell removed from EPA Board Chair
“I will announce a replacement EPA chair in due course,” David Parker said. Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Environment Minister David Parker has today removed Rob Campbell from his role as chair and board member of the Environmental Protection Authority.

“Today I have decided to exercise my power under section 36 of the Crown Entities Act to remove Rob Campbell from this role on the EPA board, effective today,” David Parker said.

“I have accepted the Public Service Commissioner’s advice that Rob Campbell’s LinkedIn comments in relation to National’s policies and its leader is a clear breach of the Code of Conduct requirements that he act politically impartially and retains his ability to work effectively under current and future governments.

“Also, his subsequent public comments in the media suggest he does not accept the constraints he is under as a member and chair of a Crown Entity Board.

“That has eroded my trust and confidence in his ability to effectively undertake his role at the EPA.

“Despite this decision, I wish to acknowledge the good work Rob Campbell has done at the EPA and wish him well for the future.

“I will announce a replacement EPA chair in due course,” David Parker said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Cytokinetics' heart drug; S.African drugmaker Aspen posts 15% drop in interim profit and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Cytokinetics' heart drug; ...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Nigeria's Tinubu defends win in disputed presidential vote; More work needed on AUKUS technology sharing - British, Australian officials and more

World News Roundup: Nigeria's Tinubu defends win in disputed presidential vo...

 Global
3
Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality
Blog

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Vir...

 Global
4
NEWSMAKER-Bola Tinubu: From godfather of Lagos to Nigeria's president-elect

NEWSMAKER-Bola Tinubu: From godfather of Lagos to Nigeria's president-elect

 Nigeria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Blockchain and Cloud Computing Will Shape the Future in 2023

Sustainable Development and Green Economy: Understanding the Interconnectedness

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality

Incorporating Indigenous Knowledge into Development: A Pathway to Resilience in a Post-COVID World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023