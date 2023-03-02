Left Menu

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter completes four flights in 10 days

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 02-03-2023 14:20 IST | Created: 02-03-2023 14:20 IST
Image Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU/MSSS.

NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter has added another feather to its cap by completing four flights in 10 days. During its latest flight (Flight 46), which took place on February 25, the tiny rotorcraft travelled 1,461 ft (445.3 m) across the Martian surface to reposition itself and scout for future airfields.

The previous three flights took place between Feb. 16 and Feb. 22. 

Ingenuity was carried to Mars by NASA's Perseverance rover which landed on the Red Planet in February 2021, following a July 2020 launch. The helicopter coordinates flights with the rover and assists in scouting potential locations for the latter which is on a mission to investigate the geology and astrobiology of Martian terrain and search for signs of ancient microbial life.

The solar-powered helicopter took to the Martian skies for the first time on April 19, 2021. It was initially planned to conduct only five flights, however, it exceeded expectations and as of this writing, it has completed 46 flights on the planet.

The key goal of this mission is to demonstrate that it is possible to fly a helicopter on Mars, where the atmosphere is much thinner than on Earth, and where the extremely low temperatures and other harsh conditions make it a challenging environment for any spacecraft or rover.

Ingenuity's soaring success has also paved the way for future aerial exploration of Mars and other planets in the Solar System. NASA and ESA's Mars Sample Return campaign will also involve the use of two similar but advanced helicopters to retrieve samples cached by Perseverance on the Martian surface.

