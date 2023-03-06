15 mega projects to ease traffic congestion in Delhi in pipeline: CM Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Monday said 15 mega projects to ease traffic congestion in the national capital are in the pipeline and slammed the previous governments for not doing enough to deal with the problem.

He claimed that his government has built 27 flyovers and underpasses in the last seven years as opposed to only 74 such structures which were constructed in the past 65 years.

The AAP convener shared details of the various projects that are underway after inaugurating the Ashram flyover extension. ''There are presently 101 flyovers and underpasses in Delhi, and the AAP government has constructed 27 of them in the last seven years. The remaining 74 flyovers and underpasses were built over a period of 65 years before our government came to power,'' he said.

Kejriwal said that several flyover projects are currently underway in various parts of Delhi, which will help alleviate traffic congestion in the city. Currently, 15 mega projects related to flyovers or their expansion or doubling are in the pipeline, he said. Providing details of these projects, he said that a six-lane flyover is being constructed at Punjabi Bagh, which is expected to be completed by December 31 this year. The ongoing work of doubling the flyover at Sarai Kale Khan is expected to be completed by July 31 this year while the construction of a flyover near Anand Vihar Road No. 56 will be done by August 31, the CM said. A flyover is being built at Gagan Cinema on Mangal Pandey Marg, he said. ''Doubling of flyover at Savitri Cinema, Nehru Place is in the process. Flyovers are also coming up at Rotary Act in Shalimar Bagh, Najafgarh-Phirni Road, East-West corridor, North-South corridor, and Elevated Road from Wazirabad Signature Bridge to DND Flyway. Besides, the work on Maa Anandamayi flyover, Tripolia Gate-Rani Jhansi flyover, and extension of Nehru Place flyover till Modi Mill flyover, among others, is on,'' he said. The Delhi CM further said that there are plans to beautify all the roads in the city by regularly cleaning and washing them, as well as using mechanical sucking machines to remove mud. The first phase of the project will involve cleaning 1,480 km of PWD roads that are more than 60 feet wide. ''There have already been significant improvements to the city's appearance, with many areas now featuring flower strips and beautiful lights. The Delhi government will continue beautifying and maintaining the streets of Delhi and more roads will undergo similar transformations,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)