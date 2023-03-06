Left Menu

Syria's water system at risk of collapse in northwest after quake: Red Cross

Some 6,000 people were killed by the Feb. 6 earthquake and aftershocks in Syria, with most of them dying in a rebel-held zone near the Turkish border. The event also caused direct damage to water infrastructure there, reducing its effectiveness and raising the risk that contaminated water could seep in, the Geneva-based ICRC said in an emailed statement warning of a "possible collapse".

Reuters | Damascus | Updated: 06-03-2023 22:10 IST | Created: 06-03-2023 21:45 IST
Syria's water system at risk of collapse in northwest after quake: Red Cross
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Syrian Arab Republic

Syria's ageing and war-damaged water system around the northwestern province of Aleppo is at risk of collapse after an earthquake struck a month ago, the International Committee of the Red Cross warned on Monday. Some 6,000 people were killed by the Feb. 6 earthquake and aftershocks in Syria, with most of them dying in a rebel-held zone near the Turkish border.

The event also caused direct damage to water infrastructure there, reducing its effectiveness and raising the risk that contaminated water could seep in, the Geneva-based ICRC said in an emailed statement warning of a "possible collapse". "The possibility of devastating public health consequences as a knock-on effect from the earthquake is frighteningly high," said Fabrizio Carboni, the regional director for the Near and Middle East for the ICRC.

Already, cholera has spread in parts of Syria with at least two deaths reported since the earthquake. Many rooftop water tanks were also destroyed during the earthquake, it said, creating additional strain on the system which is already impaired after 12 years of conflict.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
JioThings partners with Energy Efficiency Services for driving digital transformation of Indian power utilities sector

JioThings partners with Energy Efficiency Services for driving digital trans...

 India
2
Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide
Blog

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

 Global
3
Hitesh Sethia likely to join Jio Financial Services

Hitesh Sethia likely to join Jio Financial Services

 Global
4
Costa Coffee raises UK staff pay for third time in a year

Costa Coffee raises UK staff pay for third time in a year

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

Where the Sun Never Sets: A Guide to the Land of the Midnight Sun

Web3 and Blockchain: What You Need to Know About the Next Internet Revolution

10 Must-Visit Destinations for Your 2023 Travel and Leisure Adventure

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023