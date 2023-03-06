Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2023 23:44 IST | Created: 06-03-2023 23:42 IST
Max temp settles at 30.5 deg C in Delhi
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
It was a warm day in Delhi on Monday with the maximum temperature settling at 30.5 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average, India Meteorological Department said.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 15 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal.

Humidity levels oscillated between 32 per cent and 90 per cent.

The weatherman has forecast partly cloudy sky on Tuesday with the maximum and minimum temperatures likely to settle at 31 and 14 degrees Celsius respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

