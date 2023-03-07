Left Menu

Over 9,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras opened across India to make health facilities accessible to all: Bhupender Yadav

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2023 17:51 IST | Created: 07-03-2023 16:52 IST
Union Minister Bhupender Yadav (Photo:ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As many as 9,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras have been opened across the country by the central government to make health facilities accessible to people, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav said on Tuesday.

Union Minister for Labour and Employment and Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav addressed the Jan Aushdhi Diwas 2023 program, a ministry statement said.

He said under the leadership of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, more than 9,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras have been opened across the country by the central government to make health facilities accessible to all people.

Yadav said medicines are available at these centers at low prices, due to which the public is getting relief from the burden of expensive medicines.

He said along with this, keeping in view the convenience of women, the availability of sanitary pads at cheap rates is also being ensured by the government at these Jan Aushadhi Kendras.

Yadav said the Modi government is working on a target of increasing the number of Jan Aushadhi Kendras to 10,000 in the country by the end of the year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

