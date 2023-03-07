Left Menu

Maha: Vidarbha region experiences light to moderate rainfall in 24 hours

The weather department also said that light to moderate rainfall could occur in the next few hours in Buldhana, Akola, Nagpur, Wardha, Yavatmal, Washim, Bhandara, Gondia and Amravati districts of Vidarbha.

Most parts of Maharashtra’s Vidarbha region experienced light to moderate rainfall in the past 24 hours and it could continue for a few more hours, the India Meteorological Department said on Tuesday.

In Buldhana district, 16 sheep died after being struck by lightning on Monday night, said a local official.

As per IMD’s Nagpur centre, light to moderate rainfall with gusty winds was reported from Buldhana, Akola, Nagpur, Wardha, Yavatmal, Washim, Bhandara, Gondia and Amravati districts.

Vidarbha region comprises 11 districts.

An IMD official attributed the rainfall to a western disturbance, which has resulted in the formation of a "trough from Goa to Chhattisgarh". This trough is moving through North Karnataka, Vidarbha and Telangana, triggering rainfall in these regions, said the official.

