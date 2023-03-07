Left Menu

Punjab body GMADA fetches Rs 1,935 crore from e-auction of properties

The e-auction of various properties of the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority GMADA has received a thumping response as the authority fetched Rs 1935.88 crore from the process, said an official statement here on Tuesday.It said the auction process, which commenced on February 17, concluded on Monday evening.Properties auctioned include group housing, commercial spaces, nursing home, IT industrial plots, Shop Cum Offices and booths situated in different projects of GMADA, such as IT City, Aerocity and other sectors of Mohali.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-03-2023 21:16 IST | Created: 07-03-2023 21:08 IST
Punjab body GMADA fetches Rs 1,935 crore from e-auction of properties
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

The e-auction of various properties of the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) has received a thumping response as the authority fetched Rs 1935.88 crore from the process, said an official statement here on Tuesday.

It said the auction process, which commenced on February 17, concluded on Monday evening.

Properties auctioned include group housing, commercial spaces, nursing home, IT industrial plots, Shop Cum Offices and booths situated in different projects of GMADA, such as IT City, Aerocity and other sectors of Mohali. Punjab Housing and Urban Development Minister Aman Arora said this was the highest-ever revenue earned by GMADA in a single e-auction. The minister congratulated all the successful bidders and said GMADA would provide every possible help to them in setting up their establishments.

A total of six group housing sites were available for bidding, and all of these found buyers. The highest bid of Rs 325.59 crore was received for the group housing site no 7, located in Sector 83 alpha, IT City. This site is approximately 8 acres in size, informed Aman Arora. Another group housing site no 8 of the same location was auctioned for Rs 293.49 crore. This site also measured around 8 acres, he said.

''The group housing site no 5 of Sector 88 went for bidding of Rs 301.21 crore and another group housing site no 4 of this sector was auctioned for Rs 197.47 crore. While for the group housing site of size, approximately 4.40 acres, situated in Sector 66, a successful bid of Rs 211.32 crore was received, another site situated in this sector fetched Rs 147.72 crore,'' he added.

Arora further informed that a commercial space of Aerocity, Mohali, got the bidding price of around Rs 203.80 crore and a nursing home site of Sector 69 was auctioned for Rs 13.94 crore. ''The Authority had also offered 9 IT industrial plots situated in IT City all of which were auctioned..,'' the minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: Watch live

OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: Watch live

 Global
2
This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head; GSK expects US launch of RSV vaccine with no supply issues and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 202...

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Emerging market central bank pivot plans face a Fedache

ANALYSIS-Emerging market central bank pivot plans face a Fedache

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023