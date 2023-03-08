Left Menu

MP: Newly-wed couple among four drown in pond

Seeing this, her 13-year-old brother and 10-year-sister jumped into the water to save her. As they all were struggling to stay afloat, the womans husband 23 too jumped into the water but they all drowned, said District collector Narendra Kumar Suryavanshi.

PTI | Ratlam | Updated: 08-03-2023 15:59 IST | Created: 08-03-2023 15:31 IST
Four members of a family, including two children, drowned in a pond at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district on Wednesday while trying to save each other, an official said. The incident occurred at Isarthuni village, some 10 km away from the Ratlam district headquarters, he said.

''A 20-year-old woman entered the pond in the afternoon but started drowning. Seeing this, her 13-year-old brother and 10-year-sister jumped into the water to save her. As they all were struggling to stay afloat, the woman's husband (23) too jumped into the water but they all drowned,'' said District collector Narendra Kumar Suryavanshi. The deceased couple, belonging to a tribal community, got married only a fortnight back, he said.

Some villagers said the woman was bathing in the pond after playing Holi. All four bodies were fished out by the police and sent for post-mortem, the collector said.

