National Homeopathic Conference-2023 organized

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 9: The national seminar on 'Homeopathic Treatment for Incurable Diseases' was organised by Advanced Homeopathic Medical Research and Welfare Society and AYUSH Medical Welfare Foundation, on Saturday.

''It is important to match the horoscope before marriage, but now it is more important to go for a blood test before tying the knot as it is the only way to prevent genetic disorders in offspring,'' Member of Parliament Shankar Lalwani said.

Lalwani said if a person is healthy, then society will be healthy, and if both are healthy, then the country will be healthy.

Senior homeopathic physician and member of scientific advisory board at central council of homeopathic research, Ministry of AYUSH, Dr AK Dwivedi, said that homeopathy is proving to be a ray of hope for patients suffering from incurable diseases like aplastic anemia, sickle cell, and thalassaemia.

Britain's Dr Shashi Mohan Sharma, who joined online as a keynote speaker, said that after Corona, in England, people's faith in homeopathy as an alternative medicine has increased.

''Mouth publicity played a key role in the popularizing of homeopathy in England,'' he said.

Similarly, Dr Padmapriya Nair from England also said that homeopathy treatment significantly increases the body's immunity, which makes the patient capable of successfully defeating even the biggest of diseases.

