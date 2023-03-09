Left Menu

National Homeopathic Conference-2023 organized

PTI | Indore | Updated: 09-03-2023 12:56 IST | Created: 09-03-2023 12:56 IST
National Homeopathic Conference-2023 organized
  • Country:
  • India

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 9: The national seminar on 'Homeopathic Treatment for Incurable Diseases' was organised by Advanced Homeopathic Medical Research and Welfare Society and AYUSH Medical Welfare Foundation, on Saturday.

''It is important to match the horoscope before marriage, but now it is more important to go for a blood test before tying the knot as it is the only way to prevent genetic disorders in offspring,'' Member of Parliament Shankar Lalwani said.

The national seminar on 'Homeopathic Treatment for Incurable Diseases' was organised by Advanced Homeopathic Medical Research and Welfare Society and AYUSH Medical Welfare Foundation, on Saturday.

Lalwani said if a person is healthy, then society will be healthy, and if both are healthy, then the country will be healthy.

Senior homeopathic physician and member of scientific advisory board at central council of homeopathic research, Ministry of AYUSH, Dr AK Dwivedi, said that homeopathy is proving to be a ray of hope for patients suffering from incurable diseases like aplastic anemia, sickle cell, and thalassaemia.

Britain's Dr Shashi Mohan Sharma, who joined online as a keynote speaker, said that after Corona, in England, people's faith in homeopathy as an alternative medicine has increased.

''Mouth publicity played a key role in the popularizing of homeopathy in England,'' he said.

Similarly, Dr Padmapriya Nair from England also said that homeopathy treatment significantly increases the body's immunity, which makes the patient capable of successfully defeating even the biggest of diseases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder therapy; Five women who say they were denied abortions sue Texas and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder...

 Global
2
Cattle smuggling case: Delhi Court sends TMC's Anubrata Mondal to ED custody till March 10

Cattle smuggling case: Delhi Court sends TMC's Anubrata Mondal to ED custody...

 India
3
LDC5: UN conference weighs building resilient agrifood systems in the face of risk and uncertainty

LDC5: UN conference weighs building resilient agrifood systems in the face o...

 Global
4
FEATURE-As buyers demand it, Bangladesh garment factories go green

FEATURE-As buyers demand it, Bangladesh garment factories go green

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023