50 km metro network to be added in Mumbai region this year: Fadnavis

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-03-2023 18:29 IST | Created: 09-03-2023 18:02 IST
Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
As much as 50 km of metro network will be added in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) in 2023-24, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Thursday. He made the announcement while presenting the 2023-24 Budget in the state Assembly.

Projects including the Mumbai Metro line 10 (Gaimukh to Shivaji Chowk, Mira road with a total length of 9.2 km and estimated cost of Rs 4,476 crore, Mumbai Metro Line 11 from Wadala to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSTM) with a total length of 12.77 km and estimated cost of Rs 8,739 crore, and Metro line 12 from Kalyan to Taloja with a length of 12.77 km and estimated cost of Rs 5,865 crore will be completed, he said.

For the Mumbai beautification project, 820 public utility improvement works have been undertaken at a cost of Rs 1,729 crore, he said.

A project worth Rs 424 crore is being undertaken to connect Thane and Vasai creeks for water transport around Mumbai.

A project costing Rs 162.20 crore has been approved for the construction of a jetty and related facilities for water transport terminal at Radio Club near the Gateway of India in Mumbai, Fadnavis said.

It will facilitate water transport from South Mumbai to Kalyan, Dombivli, Thane, Vasai and Navi Mumbai.

The construction of a memorial of Dr B R Ambedkar at Dadar in central Mumbai will be completed by April 2025 while the first phase of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray's memorial will be completed by May 2023, he said.

A new passenger terminal will be constructed at the Shirdi airport in Ahmednagar district at a cost of Rs 527 crore, Fadnavis said.

A fund of Rs 734 crore will be provided for land acquisition at Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar Airport, while planning for expansion of the Nagpur international airport and a new international airport at Purandar in Pune district is in progress, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

