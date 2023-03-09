Left Menu

Poland summons U.S. ambassador over activities of one TV station

Poland summons U.S. ambassador over activities of one TV station

The Polish Foreign Ministry summoned the U.S. ambassador on Thursday about the actions of one television station, it said in a statement. It did not name the television station.

The ministry said it believes the TV station's actions may have effects identical to goals of hybrid war leading to divisions in Poland. The U.S. embassy in Warsaw had no immediate comment.

