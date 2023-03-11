4th Test: IND vs AUS; Day 3 Lunch

Scoreboard at lunch on the third day of the series-deciding fourth and final Test between India and Australia here on Saturday.

Australia 1st Innings: 480 in 167.2 overs.

India 1st Innings: (Overnight 36 for no loss in 10 overs) Rohit Sharma c Labuschagne b Kuhnemann 35 Shubman Gill batting 65 Cheteshwar Pujara batting 22 Extras: (B-4, LB-2, NB-1) 7 Total: (For one wicket in 37 overs) 129 Fall of Wickets: 1-74.

Bowling: Mitchell Starc 9-1-49-0, Cameron Green 4-0-16-0, Nathan Lyon 13-1-30-0, Matthew Kuhnemann 8-0-20-1, Todd Murphy 3 -0-8-0.

