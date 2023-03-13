Govt strives to achieve zero mortality in all disasters in collaboration with States and response agencies

Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Shri Ashwini Kumar Choubey in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today informed that preparation of climate risk indices and risk assessments is a growing field of commercial consultancy activity, undertaken by an increasing number of private and publicly owned enterprises across the world. The Government in its preparation of risk analysis and risk assessments relies on scientifically validated data, methodologies and analyses provided by public and private scientific institutions and multilateral agencies and institutions with a recognized expertise in this area. However, it is also not appropriate nor possible for Government to have a view or comment on all such analyses and assessments available in the public domain. Government notes that the rising level of such activity is testimony to the rising climate change awareness in business circles across the world.

In the written reply it was stated that the Government is seized of the matter. The Government of India through its various Ministries and Departments continues to assess the impact of climate change keeping with new data and increased scientific knowledge on the subject. Such data and analyses are routinely carried out in the regular work of Ministries/Departments and incorporated in further schemes, plans and initiatives of the Government as notified from time to time. Experts and scientists in academia and thinktanks also consulted from time to time as need arises on these subjects. The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has undertaken a study called ‘Risk and vulnerability assessment of Indian agriculture to climate change’ under its flagship network project National Innovations in Climate Resilient Agriculture (NICRA). Further, the Department of Science and Technology in collaboration with Swiss Agency of Development and Cooperation, and research teams from the Indian Institute of Technology Mandi, Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati and Indian Institute of Science Bengaluru, have studied the nation-wide vulnerability assessment and have released a report titled ‘Climate Vulnerability Assessment for Adaptation Planning in India Using a Common Framework’.

It was stated that the Government stands committed to combating climate change through its several programmes and schemes including the National Action Plan on Climate Change (NAPCC) which comprises missions in specific areas of solar energy, energy efficiency, water, sustainable agriculture, health, Himalayan ecosystem, sustainable habitat, green India, and strategic knowledge for climate change. The NAPCC provides an overarching framework for all climate actions. Thirty-four States/Union Territories (UTs) have prepared their State Action Plan on Climate Change (SAPCC) in line with NAPCC taking into account the State specific issues relating to climate change. India has also proactively taken a lead in promoting international collaborations through International Solar Alliance and Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure and has undertaken various activities through these arrangements. Further, to support adaptation measures in States/ UTs in areas that are particularly vulnerable to the adverse impacts of climate change, Government is implementing the National Adaptation Fund for Climate Change (NAFCC). Under NAFCC, 30 projects in 27 States/ UTs have been sanctioned for adaptation in agriculture, water, forestry, etc.

In the written reply it was stated that in view of the welcome increase in awareness of the importance of disaster risk reduction and disaster management, there is increasing coverage of relevant issues in the media. Hence, general comment on the content of individual media pieces may not be possible. However, it may be noted that the Government of India, with its continuous efforts, has significantly improved its approach towards disaster management in the country from relief-centric to a holistic approach of early warning, preparedness, prevention, response, recovery, mitigation and capacity building.

The Disaster Management Act, 2005 articulates the need for mainstreaming Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) into development planning. The National Policy and National Plan on Disaster Management seeks to build a safe and disaster resilient India. There are institutional mechanisms at the National, State and District level in the country viz. National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), State Disaster Management Authorities (SDMAs) and District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMAs) respectively for appropriate preparedness, coordination and prompt response mechanisms for effective management of natural disasters. Central Government has also set up the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) for providing a specialist response to threatening disaster situations or disasters.

The primary responsibility for disaster management rests with the State Governments. The Central Government strives to achieve zero mortality in all disasters in collaboration with State Governments and response agencies. Further, strengthening of the disaster management is a continuing and evolving process of the governance.

