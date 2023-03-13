Left Menu

Max temp settles at 33.4 deg C in Delhi

It was a warm day in Delhi on Monday with the maximum temperature settling at 33.4 degrees Celsius, four notches above the seasons average, the India Meteorological Department said.The city recorded a minimum temperature of 17.1 degrees Celsius, two notches above the seasons average, it said.

Max temp settles at 33.4 deg C in Delhi
It was a warm day in Delhi on Monday with the maximum temperature settling at 33.4 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season's average, the India Meteorological Department said.

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 17.1 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average, it said. Humidity levels oscillated between 34 per cent and 88 per cent.

The weather office has forecast partly cloudy skies with the maximum and minimum temperatures likely to settle around 33 and 16 degrees Celsius respectively, it said.

On Sunday, Delhi's maximum temperature settled at 34.1 degrees Celsius -- five notches above the season's average -- making it the season's hottest day season so far. The minimum temperature was recorded at 15.2 degrees Celsius.

Delhi's 24-hour air quality index read 241, which was in poor category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ''good'', 51 and 100 ''satisfactory'', 101 and 200 ''moderate'', 201 and 300 ''poor'', 301 and 400 ''very poor'', and 401 and 500 ''severe''.

