Left Menu

HP: High altitude, tribal areas receive mild snow

High altitude and tribal areas of Himachal Pradesh received mild spell of snow on Thursday while light to moderate rains lashed the mid and low hills of the state.Keylong and Gondala in tribal Lahaul and Spiti districts received traces of snow while widespread intermittent rains lashed several parts of the state, the Met office said.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 16-03-2023 20:18 IST | Created: 16-03-2023 20:18 IST
HP: High altitude, tribal areas receive mild snow
  • Country:
  • India

High altitude and tribal areas of Himachal Pradesh received mild spell of snow on Thursday while light to moderate rains lashed the mid and low hills of the state.

Keylong and Gondala in tribal Lahaul and Spiti districts received traces of snow while widespread intermittent rains lashed several parts of the state, the Met office said. Bangana received 28 mm of rains followed by 20 mm in Mandi, 19 mm in Dharamshala, 18 mm in Sujanpur Tira, 17 mm in Mashobra, 15 mm in Gohar, 11 mm in Jogindernagar, 10 mm in Dalhousie, 9 mm each in Kotkhai and Bharwain, 8 mm each in Chauri and Nadaun, among others. The Met office has issued yellow warning of thunderstorm, lightning and hailstorm on March 17, 19 and 20 in all the 12 districts of the state. It has also predicted thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places on March 18 and a wet spell in the region till March 22.

The rain deficit in March (March 1 to 16) was 83 per cent as the state received 10.5 mm of rains against normal rainfall of 60.7 mm. As many as 31 roads – mostly link roads in remote areas, including 24 in Lahaul and Spiti, three in Chamba and two each in Kangra and Kullu districts, are closed for vehicular traffic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi LG asks NDMC to plant 5L tulips sourced from J-K, Himachal Pradesh in city

Delhi LG asks NDMC to plant 5L tulips sourced from J-K, Himachal Pradesh in ...

 India
2
Starlink now offers a global roaming option to its customers

Starlink now offers a global roaming option to its customers

 Global
3
FEATURE-Why does the US still retain the biometrics of millions of Iraqis?

FEATURE-Why does the US still retain the biometrics of millions of Iraqis?

 Global
4
The Role of Blockchain in the Advancement of Cloud Computing in 2023
Blog

The Role of Blockchain in the Advancement of Cloud Computing in 2023

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Battle of the Chatbots: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic

The Ultimate Showdown: Artificial Intelligence vs Human Intelligence

The Role of Blockchain in the Advancement of Cloud Computing in 2023

Building a Better Future: The Power of Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023