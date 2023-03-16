HP: High altitude, tribal areas receive mild snow

High altitude and tribal areas of Himachal Pradesh received mild spell of snow on Thursday while light to moderate rains lashed the mid and low hills of the state.

Keylong and Gondala in tribal Lahaul and Spiti districts received traces of snow while widespread intermittent rains lashed several parts of the state, the Met office said. Bangana received 28 mm of rains followed by 20 mm in Mandi, 19 mm in Dharamshala, 18 mm in Sujanpur Tira, 17 mm in Mashobra, 15 mm in Gohar, 11 mm in Jogindernagar, 10 mm in Dalhousie, 9 mm each in Kotkhai and Bharwain, 8 mm each in Chauri and Nadaun, among others. The Met office has issued yellow warning of thunderstorm, lightning and hailstorm on March 17, 19 and 20 in all the 12 districts of the state. It has also predicted thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places on March 18 and a wet spell in the region till March 22.

The rain deficit in March (March 1 to 16) was 83 per cent as the state received 10.5 mm of rains against normal rainfall of 60.7 mm. As many as 31 roads – mostly link roads in remote areas, including 24 in Lahaul and Spiti, three in Chamba and two each in Kangra and Kullu districts, are closed for vehicular traffic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)