Met issues 'yellow' alert for thunderstorm, hailstorm in 10 Himachal districts for March 18-20

A 'yellow' alert for thunderstorm, lightning and hailstorm has been issued for March 18-20 in 10 districts of Himachal Pradesh, barring Kinnaur and Lahaul & Spiti, the Met office here said on Friday. It has also warned of thunderstorms and lightning strikes at isolated places on Tuesday. A wet spell is predicted in the region till Thursday.

Widespread intermittent rain lashed several parts of the state on Friday. Dalhousie recorded the highest rainfall at 38 mm, followed by Dharamshala at 30 mm, Kufri 28 mm, Kangra 24 mm, Mashobra 23 mm, Baijnath 22 mm, Guler 18 mm, Chamba 17 mm, Palampur 16.5 mm and Nagrota Suriyan 15 mm, the Met office said.

Solan received 10 mm rainfall, Mandi 9 mm, Sujanpur Tira 8 mm, Manali 7 mm and Chauri and Theog 5 mm each. Hailstorms were witnessed in Shimla and adjoining areas. Himachal Pradesh's rain deficit till March 16 stands at 79 per cent with the state receiving 13.3 mm precipitation against a normal of 63.8 mm during this period. Twenty-seven roads, including 20 in Lahaul & Spiti, three in Chamba and two each in Kangra and Kullu districts have been closed for traffic.

