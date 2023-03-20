Left Menu

Vaidyaratnam Group Aims to be Rs. 500 Cr Company by 2030

Ashtavaidyan Dr. Yadu Narayanan Mooss and Ashtavaidyan Dr. Krishnan Mooss, Executive Directors of the group, said Vaidyaratnam has already made a foray into infertility and maternal care. The focus of the group will be treatment and prescription-based medicines, the two doctors said, We are not planning to enter into the wellness segment of the ayurveda.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 20-03-2023 15:50 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 15:44 IST
Vaidyaratnam Group Aims to be Rs. 500 Cr Company by 2030
  • Country:
  • India

Century old Vaidyaratnam Group based at Trissur,Kerala has chalked out 2030 vision to achieve a Rs. 500 cr turnover from its operations. The key ingredients of the Vision 2030 included new products and services, renewed focus on Research and Development, expanding the network and special focus on lifestyle diseases. Ashtavaidyan Dr. Yadu Narayanan Mooss and Ashtavaidyan Dr. Krishnan Mooss, Executive Directors of the group, said Vaidyaratnam has already made a foray into infertility and maternal care. “We have launched the Institute of Fertility and Maternal Care (i-fam) as part of extending our knowledge base to new areas,” they said. The group also plans to enter the area of sports medicine in a big way. “The R&D team is in advanced stages of work in the area of sports medicine. Very soon we will be in a position to make a few announcements in the area,” the two doctors belonging to the fifth generation of the illustrious Thaikkattussery Mooss family said. “We are also planning the spatial expansion in the coming days. The group has direct presence in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore and Hyderabad. We have identified a few more locations in the north and west regions,” Dr. Krishnan said. Stressing the importance of an integrated and holistic system of healthcare, the two doctors said people belonging to the younger generation are becoming more aware of the ayurveda system of healthcare. “We are receiving youngsters, especially professionals in the fields of IT and management, seeking help in areas that are generally associated with lifestyle issues,” said Dr. Yadu. Apart from diabetics we have also noticed increasing incidence of hypertension, insomnia, irritable bowel syndrome amongst the youngsters, he added. The ayurveda system is having efficient remedies for these ailments. The focus of the group will be treatment and prescription-based medicines, the two doctors said, “We are not planning to enter into the wellness segment of the ayurveda. Our competence is in the area of quality of treatment and medicines. We will focus on these areas with renewed vigour on research and development,” they added. As in the case of infertility and maternal care we have identified several other areas with good potential for using our knowledge base and expertise. “Some of these areas are in various stages of research and it would be too early to make any comments,” Dr. Krishnan said. The Vaidyaratnam Group is known for following the ashtavaidya tradition, unique to the Kerala system of ayurveda practice. The ashtavaidya system is based on the Ashtangahridayam, a classic Sanskrit treatise on healthcare. The Ashtangahridya text elucidates eight areas linked to the healthcare requirement of the people. The areas are the following; 1. Kaya:General medicine 2. Bala: Pediatrics including obstetrics 3. Graha: Psychological disorders 4. Urdhvanga: Diseases of the head (eyes, ears, nose, throat and teeth) 5. Shalya: Surgery and treatment for external injuries 6. Damshtra: Toxicology (treatment for poisoning, snake and insect bites) 7. Jara: Geriatrics and rejuvenation 8. Vrisha: Aphrodisiacs and treatment for sterility The initiatives planned to be put into practice over the next 5-7 years are expected to give a big push to the INR 500 crore target of the group, the two doctors said. Going forward, to ensure the raw material supply the group is also entering into agreements with farmers of herbal medicines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene therapy approval path; US FDA classifies recall of heart devices by Getinge as most serious and more

Health News Roundup: Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene t...

 Global
2
AI-powered tools, deepfakes pose challenge of misinformation before Internet users

AI-powered tools, deepfakes pose challenge of misinformation before Internet...

 India
3
Delhi Govt soon to give relief on illegal conversion and parking charges in local shopping centres: CM Kejriwal

Delhi Govt soon to give relief on illegal conversion and parking charges in ...

 India
4
Study suggests how combination of drugs help to reduce lung tumors

Study suggests how combination of drugs help to reduce lung tumors

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Azure vs Google Cloud: A Comparison to Help Differentiate the Best Cloud Platform

Could the Emergence of Artificial Intelligence Lead to the Formation of New Religions?

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023