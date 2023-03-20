Left Menu

Plastic paving: Egyptian startup turns millions of bags into tiles

The resulting tiles are sold to real estate developers and contracting companies for use in outdoor paving. Egypt is one of the worst polluters in the Mediterranean region with around 74,000 tonnes of plastic waste entering the sea per year, according to a 2020 report by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, a non-profit organisation.

Reuters | Updated: 20-03-2023 20:42 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 20:42 IST
Plastic paving: Egyptian startup turns millions of bags into tiles

An Egyptian startup is aiming to turn more than 5 billion plastic bags into tiles tougher than cement as it tackles the twin problems of tonnes of waste entering the Mediterranean Sea and high levels of building sector emissions. "So far, we have recycled more than 5 million plastic bags, but this is just the beginning," TileGreen co-founder Khaled Raafat told Reuters. "We aim that by 2025, we will have recycled more than 5 billion plastic bags."

At the company's factory, on the outskirts of Cairo, workers carry large barrels loaded with mixed plastic waste to be melted down and compressed. The resulting tiles are sold to real estate developers and contracting companies for use in outdoor paving.

Egypt is one of the worst polluters in the Mediterranean region with around 74,000 tonnes of plastic waste entering the sea per year, according to a 2020 report by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, a non-profit organisation. Plastic waste is often discarded in the street or disposed of in informal dumps or burned.

The North African country, which hosted the United Nations COP27 climate summit last November, has in recent years banned the use of single-use plastics in several provinces. Environment Minister Yasmine Fouad told Reuters at COP27 that the government was working with supermarkets to ban single-use plastics by mid-2023 and was aiming to ban them nationally by 2024.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ozempic helps weight loss by making you feel full. But certain foods can do the same thing – without the side-effects

Ozempic helps weight loss by making you feel full. But certain foods can do ...

 United Kingdom
2
Researchers find increase in cases of gestational diabetes associated with screening procedures

Researchers find increase in cases of gestational diabetes associated with s...

 Canada
3
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover picks up two more hitchhikers

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover picks up two more hitchhikers

 Global
4
INSIGHT-Scratched EV battery? Your insurer may have to junk the whole car

INSIGHT-Scratched EV battery? Your insurer may have to junk the whole car

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Azure vs Google Cloud: A Comparison to Help Differentiate the Best Cloud Platform

Could the Emergence of Artificial Intelligence Lead to the Formation of New Religions?

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023