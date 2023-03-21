Assam minister asks media persons to uphold journalistic ethics

Assam Information and Public Relations Minister Pijush Hazarika on Monday called upon journalists to uphold the ethics of the Fourth Pillar of democracy.

Inaugurating the year-long golden jubilee celebrations of the Gauhati Press Club here, the minister said that a section of the media indulges in the race for so-called 'breaking news' without checking facts and this has tarnished the noble profession.

''This is primarily due to the lack of ethics and proper knowledge about their subjects by a few people,'' he said.

The minister urged journalists to take the good initiatives taken by the government for the people and at the same time boldly highlight any wrong or anti-people steps taken by it.

He also highlighted the various initiatives taken by the Assam government for the welfare of media persons, including medical, pension and fellowship programmes.

Hazarika virtually laid the foundation of the new building of the Press Club at Bashista, and launched the 'Gift a Child Education', an initiative taken by the GPC.

Four editors P G Baruah, D N Bezbaruah, Anil Baruah and Kanaksen Deka were honoured with lifetime achievement award on the occasion of GPC'S golden jubilee celebrations.

Altogether 50 senior journalists of the state were also felicitated on the occasion.

A cultural programme, featuring leading artistes of the state, was also held on the occasion.

