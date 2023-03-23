Left Menu

(Updated) Perseverance captures stunning Martian clouds in early morning light

Updated: 24-03-2023 09:58 IST | Created: 23-03-2023 22:59 IST

 

Gif Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

On the 738th Martian day, or sol, of its mission on Mars, NASA's Perseverance captured a series of drifting clouds just before sunrise. The rover used one of its navigation cameras to capture stunning clouds in the Martian skies.

Mars has a thin, dry atmosphere, due to which clouds here are less common than on Earth. Scientists are studying the formation process of Martian clouds to better understand the planet's atmosphere and climate. 

NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover is on a mission to explore the Red Planet and search for signs of ancient microbial life. The mission's primary goal is to characterize the planet's geology and climate and be the first mission to collect and cache Martian rock and regolith and return them to Earth for in-depth analysis.

These samples will be returned to Earth as part of the Mars Sample Return campaign, a joint endeavour between NASA and ESA (European Space Agency). This complex mission would involve several spacecraft and helicopters working together to retrieve these sealed samples from the Martian surface.

Update 

Perseverance is now heading toward a new area in Jezero Crater’s delta - its landing site on Mars. According to the mission team, the first stop in this race up the delta would be the Tenby region, which is home to some of the most geologically interesting outcrops of the delta.

