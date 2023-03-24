PM to attend spectacular Bihu function in Assam on April 14

Left Menu

Observed in mid-April, Rongali or Bohag Bihu heralds the Assamese new year and is widely celebrated across Assam and some other parts of the northeast.

The Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam government will host a mega event to celebrate the upcoming Rongali Bihu where 11,000 dancers will perform in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on April 14, officials said.

The spectacle, expected to be the largest in the Northeast in terms of the congregation of more than 10,000 Bihu dancers, may make an entry into the Guinness Book of World Records.

Besides the prime minister, invitations for the event, to be held in Guwahati's Sarusajai indoor stadium, are being extended to all governors, chief ministers, union ministers, diplomats of G20 member nations and ASEAN countries and other dignitaries.

Chief Minister Sarma is closely monitoring the preparations for the function to make it a roaring success.

''The chief minister has been monitoring the preparations to the minutest details so that Bihu, the lifeline of Assamese culture, is known to the whole world,'' said a senior state government official privy to the development. Sarma also tweeted, ''Preparations are on in full swing for April 14, when over 11,000 Bihu dancers will create history by performing together at Sarusajai Stadium in august presence of Hon PM @narendramodi ji. Reviewed arrangements at the venue and asked officials to make the event truly memorable.'' He also witnessed the training session of the dancers.

The Assam government has also launched a publicity blitzkrieg about the event in the national capital with hoardings put up in Delhi Metro coaches, bus stops, major roads and airports.

A similar campaign will also be launched in Mumbai and Kolkata.

This event comes after the celebration of the 400th birth anniversary of Ahom General Lachit Barphukan in the national capital in November last year. Observed in mid-April, Rongali or Bohag Bihu heralds the Assamese new year and is widely celebrated across Assam and some other parts of the northeast.

