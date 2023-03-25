Ukraine creditors group: provides assurances to support IMF steps to help Ukraine

The Group of Creditors of Ukraine (GCU) body said on Friday that it had provided financing assurances to support the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) approval for an upper credit tranche programme to help restore Ukraine's economy.

The Group of Creditors of Ukraine includes Canada, France, Germany, Japan, Britain and the United States.

