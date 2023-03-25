Left Menu

Delhi receives highest single-day rain in March in 3 years: IMD

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2023 19:05 IST | Created: 25-03-2023 19:05 IST
Delhi receives highest single-day rain in March in 3 years: IMD
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi received 12.2 mm of rainfall in a 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Saturday, the highest in a day in March in three years, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The city's maximum temperature settled at 30.4 degrees Celsius, normal during the season.

The Safdarjung observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, recorded 12.2 mm rainfall between 8.30 am on Friday and 8.30 am on Saturday. The air quality of the national capital improved to satisfactory level as the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 6 pm was recorded at 80.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ''good'', 51 and 100 ''satisfactory'', 101 and 200 ''moderate'', 201 and 300 ''poor'', 301 and 400 ''very poor'', and 401 and 500 '''severe''.

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 15.3 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average, the IMD said.

The relative humidity oscillated between 85 per cent and 54 per cent, it added.

The weatherman has forecast a partly cloudy sky for Monday and the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 31 and 15 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Heavy rain lashed parts of the national capital on Friday evening.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs; Bayer says drug research focus no longer on women's health and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals fo...

 Global
2
NASA spacecraft cruising back to Earth with asteroid sample: All about the historic mission

NASA spacecraft cruising back to Earth with asteroid sample: All about the h...

 Global
3
Pakistan in "critically water insecure" category: UN report

Pakistan in "critically water insecure" category: UN report

 Pakistan
4
Ramadan: UN chief calls for solidarity as month of giving begins

Ramadan: UN chief calls for solidarity as month of giving begins

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health: Tips for a Healthier Online Life

The Ultimate Showdown: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023