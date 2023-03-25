U'khand: Boulder crushes site incharge to death, 2 injured

A site incharge was crushed to death after debris and boulders from a hill fell on them during an all-weather road project work in the Dharasu area of this Uttarakhand district, police said on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Sikandar, a resident of the Muzaffarpur district of Bihar. According to police, two others also sustained injuries in the incident. Dharasu Police Station Officer Kamlesh Kumar Lunthi said the incident took place late on Friday night on the way to Margaon, some distance ahead of the old Dharasu police station, where road cutting work was underway as a part of an all-weather road project. He told that stones were being cut on the spot and debris was being dumped in a dumper truck. A poclain and one other machine was deployed there. After some time the big boulders followed by the debris started falling off the hill.

It is during this when the dumper driver and the contractor standing on the road were buried under the debris, while the site incharge fell into a ditch below the road after being hit by the boulder. Lunthi said the Dharasu police reached the spot after receiving information and pulled out those buried under the debris with the help of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and labourers present there. The site incharge who had fallen into the ditch was also pulled out and taken to Chinyalisaur hospital where he died, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)