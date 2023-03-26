Left Menu

Blast causes crater in centre of Russian town, two hurt - TASS

Two people suffered shrapnel wounds following an explosion on Sunday in the town of Kireyevsk, around 220 km (140 miles) south of Moscow, the TASS news agency cited emergency services as saying. The cause of the explosion was not immediately known, but it left a crater in the centre of the town, in the Tula region. "The explosion sounded at 1519 (1219 GMT).

Reuters | Updated: 26-03-2023 19:14 IST | Created: 26-03-2023 19:14 IST
Blast causes crater in centre of Russian town, two hurt - TASS

Two people suffered shrapnel wounds following an explosion on Sunday in the town of Kireyevsk, around 220 km (140 miles) south of Moscow, the TASS news agency cited emergency services as saying. The cause of the explosion was not immediately known, but it left a crater in the centre of the town, in the Tula region.

"The explosion sounded at 1519 (1219 GMT). Two victims, born in 2002 and 2006, have shrapnel wounds. Emergency services are on the scene," TASS quoted a local emergency services representative as saying. "There is a crater. This explosion was in the heart of the city," the representative added.

The representative said the injuries were not life threatening and that investigators were working at the site.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve drug rules reform; US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve dru...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve drug rules reform; US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve dru...

 Global
3
Researchers reveals how odours from other people's sweat help to treat social anxiety

Researchers reveals how odours from other people's sweat help to treat socia...

 United States
4
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to inaugurate 'Rashtriya Seva Sangam' on April 7 in Jaipur

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to inaugurate 'Rashtriya Seva Sangam' on April 7 in ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health: Tips for a Healthier Online Life

The Ultimate Showdown: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023