Eleven dead after fire at abandoned cold storage facility in China

A fire at an abandoned cold storage facility in Cangzhou in the northern Chinese province of Hebei killed 11 people on Monday, according to the local government.

The fire occurred around 2:30 p.m. during the demolition of the facility and was not completely extinguished until 10:55 p.m., with 11 people found without vital signs, the local government said in a statement on Tuesday.

The cause of the fire was still being investigated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)