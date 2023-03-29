China to promote decarbonisation - NDRC official

China is creating a policy environment to promote green and low-carbon development, Zhao Chenxin, deputy director of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), told the Boao Forum in the southern Chinese province of Hainan on Wednesday.

China has set so-called "dual carbon" goals, which aim to peak carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality before 2060.

