SES, Intelsat near deal to create $10 bln satellite giant- Bloomberg News
Reuters | Updated: 29-03-2023 17:31 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 17:31 IST
Satellite company SES SA is in talks to combine with Intelsat SA in a deal valued at more than $10 billion including debt, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.
SES is aiming to reach an agreement with Intelsat as soon as the next few weeks, the report said, citing sources.
