This nearby galaxy has powerful winds blowing in opposite directions from its center

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 29-03-2023 22:49 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 22:49 IST
Close-Up View of NGC 253 (Credit: X-ray: NASA/CXC/The Ohio State Univ/S. Lopez et al.; Optical: ESO/La Silla Observatory

A new study has found that NGC 253, a spiral galaxy located 11.4 million light-years from Earth, has powerful winds blowing in opposite directions from its center.

This galactic wind is composed of gas with temperatures of millions of degrees that glows in X-rays and was detected by NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory, 

This composite image includes Chandra data (pink and white), visible light data (cyan) and emission from hydrogen (orange), both from a 0.9-meter telescope at Kitt Peak Observatory and infrared data from NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope (red). 

Led by Sebastian Lopez of The Ohio State University, the team used deep Chandra observations to study the properties of the galactic wind and found that the gas densities and temperatures within the galactic wind are the highest in regions less than about 800 light-years from the center of the galaxy and subsequently decline as the distance from the center increases.

The findings contradict an earlier model proposing that winds emanating from starburst galaxies like NGC 253 were spherical in shape. The recent theoretical work instead suggests that a more focused wind is formed by a ring of "super star clusters" positioned near the galaxy's center. These clusters comprise a significant number of young, massive stars.

In addition to the density and temperature of the galactic wind, Lopez and his team analyzed the wind's composition by examining the dispersion of elements such as oxygen, neon, magnesium, silicon, sulfur, and iron throughout the structure, revealing that these elements become progressively more dispersed as the distance from the galaxy's center increases.

Their findings are published in The Astrophysical Journal.

The Future of Climate Change: How Science and Technology are Shaping Our Response in 2023

Unlock the Power of AI for Free: Top Tools You Need to Know

Game-Changer: How ChatGPT-4 is Revolutionizing Creative Professions

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

