Left Menu

HDFC Bank opens 500th branch in Tamil Nadu

The bank will continue to expand its network in the state with a greater focus on semi-urban and rural locations, the release added. We will continue with our focus on semi urban and rural areas, said R Suresh, Regional Head- Rural Banking, South.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 30-03-2023 16:20 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 16:10 IST
HDFC Bank opens 500th branch in Tamil Nadu
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

HDFC Bank on Thursday announced the launch of its 500th branch in Tamil Nadu in Madurai district. The branch at Arasaradi was inaugurated virtually by the state Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan from the Secretariat in Chennai, a bank release said. Senior executives from HDFC Bank including Sanjeev Kumar, Branch Banking Head, South were present on the occasion. The bank will continue to expand its network in the state with a greater focus on semi-urban and rural locations, the release added. HDFC Bank opened its first branch in the state in 1995, at Anna Salai here. ''It is a privilege to be touching this landmark (500 branches) in the state. We are committed to helping the people of Tamil Nadu progress further through our world class products and services backed by a strong culture of service,'' Kumar said. ''HDFC Bank is committed to financial inclusion, and this is part of our endeavor to take banking to the remotest corners of the state. We will continue with our focus on semi urban and rural areas,'' said R Suresh, Regional Head- Rural Banking, South. As of December 31,2022, the bank had a nationwide distribution network of 7,183 branches and 19,007 ATMs/Cash Deposit & Withdrawal Machines (CDMs) across 3,552 cities / towns, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit today: Watch live

(Updated) SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit toda...

 Global
2
Sun emits powerful X-class solar flare; NASA telescope captures event

Sun emits powerful X-class solar flare; NASA telescope captures event

 Global
3
BRIEF-Aramco JV Hapco Breaks Ground On New Refinery And Petrochemical Complex In Panjin, China

BRIEF-Aramco JV Hapco Breaks Ground On New Refinery And Petrochemical Comple...

 Saudi Arabia
4
Fresh Water scarcity is real - Privilege for few- Water investment only pragmatic approach: Entrepreneurs: Paresh Ghelani and Jay Patel

Fresh Water scarcity is real - Privilege for few- Water investment only prag...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Mobility: The Key to a Greener Future

Looking Ahead: Predictions for the Business and Economic Landscape in 2023

The Future of Climate Change: How Science and Technology are Shaping Our Response in 2023

Unlock the Power of AI for Free: Top Tools You Need to Know

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023