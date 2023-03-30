Left Menu

UP govt issues draft notification for mayoral elections with reservation for OBC, SC

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday issued a provisional list of reserved seats for mayors of municipal corporations, and chairpersons of municipal councils and nagar panchayats for the three-tier urban elections. The list has been issued for reserved seats for mayors of 17 municipal corporations, and chairpersons of municipal councils and nagar panchayats.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 30-03-2023 19:01 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 19:01 IST
The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday issued a provisional list of reserved seats for mayors of municipal corporations, and chairpersons of municipal councils and nagar panchayats for the three-tier urban elections. ''The draft notification has been issued for the reserved seats. Objections have been sought on the list of reserved seats within seven days,'' Urban Development Minister AK Sharma told reporters here. The list has been issued for reserved seats for mayors of 17 municipal corporations, and chairpersons of municipal councils and nagar panchayats. The government has sought objections to the draft within seven days, till April 6.

The state cabinet had on Wednesday approved an ordinance for the amendment of the Uttar Pradesh Municipal Corporation Act and the Nagar Palika Act, and it was sent to Governor Anandiben Patel for her assent.

The mayor seat of Agra has been reserved for SC (woman), Jhansi for SC, Shahjahanpur and Firozabad OBC (women), Saharanpur and Meerut for OBC, and Lucknow, Kanpur and Ghaziabad for women, according to the draft notification.

Eight mayoral seats of Varanasi, Prayagraj, Aligarh, Bareilly, Moradabad, Gorakhpur, Ayodhya and Mathura-Vrindavan will be unreserved, the minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

