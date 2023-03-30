Left Menu

Role of science, technology in disaster mitigation becomes more critical

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 30-03-2023 21:59 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 21:59 IST
Role of science, technology in disaster mitigation becomes more critical
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As government continues to mobilise all available resources to assist Port St Johns communities to recover from the extensive damage caused by recent flooding in the area, Cabinet says the role of science, technology and innovation in disaster mitigation has become more critical.

“With the deepening impact of climate change, the role of science, technology and innovation in disaster mitigation, response and in some instances, prevention, has become more critical,” Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, said on Thursday.

Briefing the media on the outcomes of a Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday, Minister Ntshavheni said the National Disaster Management Centre is co-ordinating government’s response working with the Eastern Cape and the OR Tambo district disaster management centres to limit the negative impact of the floods on communities. 

“Cabinet noted the use of science in the response and mitigation efforts through work being undertaken by the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), together with the South African National Space Agency (SANSA), the South African Environmental Observation Network (SAEON) and the South African National Weather Service,” the Minister said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa visited Port St Johns on 28 March 2023 to assess the response of government and civil society to the situation, where he reassured the communities of government’s support.

The President also commended the work of emergency services who assisted in rescue efforts, after the flooding in Port St Johns and surrounding areas, which caused landslides, uprooted trees, blocked roads severely affecting the lives of people.

Cabinet reiterated the call to people who live in low lying and flood prone areas to always exercise extreme caution and follow weather warnings. 

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit today: Watch live

(Updated) SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit toda...

 Global
2
Sun emits powerful X-class solar flare; NASA telescope captures event

Sun emits powerful X-class solar flare; NASA telescope captures event

 Global
3
BRIEF-Aramco JV Hapco Breaks Ground On New Refinery And Petrochemical Complex In Panjin, China

BRIEF-Aramco JV Hapco Breaks Ground On New Refinery And Petrochemical Comple...

 Saudi Arabia
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to discuss Perrigo's daily OTC birth-control pill in May; Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to discuss Perrigo's daily OTC birth-con...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Mobility: The Key to a Greener Future

Looking Ahead: Predictions for the Business and Economic Landscape in 2023

The Future of Climate Change: How Science and Technology are Shaping Our Response in 2023

Unlock the Power of AI for Free: Top Tools You Need to Know

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023