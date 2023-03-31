Odd News Roundup: Giant meatball of extinct mammoth unveiled in The Netherlands
Giant meatball of extinct mammoth unveiled in The Netherlands
A giant meatball made from flesh cultivated using the DNA of an extinct woolly mammoth was unveiled on Tuesday at Nemo, a science museum in the Netherlands. The meatball was created by Australian cultured meat company Vow which - promising this was not an April Fools' joke - said it wanted to get people talking about cultured meat, calling it a more sustainable alternative for real meat.
