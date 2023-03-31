Left Menu

Jharkhand records surplus rain in March after 2 months of deficit

Jharkhand registered 134 per cent surplus rainfall in March following scattered showers in parts of the state since Thursday and a fair amount of precipitation between March 16 and March 21, a weather official said.The eastern state had faced 100 per cent rain deficit in November, January and February.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 31-03-2023 17:37 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 17:07 IST
Jharkhand records surplus rain in March after 2 months of deficit
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand registered 134 per cent surplus rainfall in March following scattered showers in parts of the state since Thursday and a fair amount of precipitation between March 16 and March 21, a weather official said.

The eastern state had faced 100 per cent rain deficit in November, January and February. The situation was slightly better in December with 96 per cent deficit rainfall. The state recorded 33.2mm rain in March this year against a normal of 14.2 mm. In past 24 hours, Ranchi city recorded 5.2mm rain, while Jamshedpur registered 9.2mm and Simdega received 10.5 mm rainfall.

“The state has been witnessing spells of very light to light rainfall since Thursday due to a trough that runs from Sub-Himalayan West Bengal to north Odisha. A similar weather pattern is likely in parts of Jharkhand till Saturday,” said Abhishek Anand, in-charge of Ranchi Meteorological Centre.

A spell of dry weather is expected from Sunday again, Anand said. Of the total 24 districts, 17 districts in March this year received large excess rain (above 60 per cent), while four districts registered excess downpour (between 20 per cent and 59 per cent ). Two districts received normal rainfall and only Garhwa district recorded deficient rain during the month.

The surplus rain may damage Rabi crops that are about to be harvested, Dr Ramesh Kumar, agro-meteorologist of Birsa Agricultural University (BAU), Ranchi, told PTI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: COVID-19 vaccination for health workers no longer mandatory, but favoured, France's health body says; COVID led to sharp rise in vaccine compensation schemes, but gaps remain -Oxford and more

Health News Roundup: COVID-19 vaccination for health workers no longer manda...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ; J&J bows out of RSV vaccine race after scrapping trial and more

Health News Roundup: Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ; ...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Reed not expecting LIV-PGA Tour animosity at Augusta; Olympics-IOC rejects IBA claims over boxing officials and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Reed not expecting LIV-PGA Tour animosity at Augus...

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Indonesia's electric vehicle ambitions hinge on green mining drive

ANALYSIS-Indonesia's electric vehicle ambitions hinge on green mining drive

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Electric Vehicle Revolution: How it's Changing the Automotive Industry

The SWOT Satellite: Measuring the Pulse of Our Planet's Water Resources

BuzzFeed Buzzes up Content Creation with OpenAI's ChatGPT-Powered AI

Sustainable Mobility: The Key to a Greener Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023