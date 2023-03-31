Left Menu

UP assembly to take suggestions from IIM profs for better management of house

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 31-03-2023 18:02 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 18:02 IST
UP assembly to take suggestions from IIM profs for better management of house
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly will take suggestions from IIM faculty on better management in the house in view of the changing technology, Speaker Satish Mahana said on Friday.

Speaking in a press conference held to mark the completion of his one-year term as Speaker, Mahana said many other schemes are also on the anvil including a 'Best Legislator Award' which will be given on the basis of conduct, activity, and participation of the assembly members.

''The role of management has increased in the changing era of technology therefore experts from Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) will be called in 'Legislative' (legislature) to take suggestions for better management,'' Mahana said. The other measures that the UP assembly has been considering taking is the amendment and simplification of the 'Procedure and Conduct of Business Rules of the Legislative Assembly' and installation of photographs of all members in the house.

Mahana said that the construction of the new assembly will also start soon, for which a budget of Rs 50 crore has been made and the process of site selection has begun.

The 18th Legislative Assembly of Uttar Pradesh was constituted on March 11, 2022 and Mahana was unanimously elected as its speaker on March 29, 2022.

Mahana, an MLA for eight consecutive times, completed his tenure on March 29.

He said that earlier the public used to discuss governments, but it is for the first time they are discussing the changing nature of the Vidhan sabha.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: COVID-19 vaccination for health workers no longer mandatory, but favoured, France's health body says; COVID led to sharp rise in vaccine compensation schemes, but gaps remain -Oxford and more

Health News Roundup: COVID-19 vaccination for health workers no longer manda...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ; J&J bows out of RSV vaccine race after scrapping trial and more

Health News Roundup: Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ; ...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Reed not expecting LIV-PGA Tour animosity at Augusta; Olympics-IOC rejects IBA claims over boxing officials and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Reed not expecting LIV-PGA Tour animosity at Augus...

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Indonesia's electric vehicle ambitions hinge on green mining drive

ANALYSIS-Indonesia's electric vehicle ambitions hinge on green mining drive

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Electric Vehicle Revolution: How it's Changing the Automotive Industry

The SWOT Satellite: Measuring the Pulse of Our Planet's Water Resources

BuzzFeed Buzzes up Content Creation with OpenAI's ChatGPT-Powered AI

Sustainable Mobility: The Key to a Greener Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023