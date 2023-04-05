SOCCER-UEFA's Ceferin says 'very difficult' to lift Russia ban until war stops
Re-elected UEFA chief Aleksander Ceferin said on Wednesday it would be "very difficult" to lift Russia's suspension from the European soccer governing body's competitions until the war in Ukraine ended. The ban was put in place in February last year.
"My personal opinion is that until the war stops it will be very difficult for us to change anything," Ceferin told a news conference during UEFA's Ordinary Congress in Lisbon.
