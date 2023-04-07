Left Menu

Bullet train project: Afcons Infrastructure Ltd lowest bidder for 21-km tunnel, including 7-km under the sea

Afcons Infrastructure Limited has quoted the lower amount among two technically qualified financial bids for the construction of a 21-kilometre tunnel, including 7 kilometres under the sea, as part of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited said on Friday.This tunnel will stretch from the proposed underground station at Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai to Shilphata in neighbouring Thane district, the NHRSCL said, adding it had received bids from Afcons Infrastructure Limited and Larsen Toubro Limited.The tunnel will be a single-tube twin-track tunnel having a diameter of 13.1 metres.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-04-2023 23:12 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 23:00 IST
Bullet train project: Afcons Infrastructure Ltd lowest bidder for 21-km tunnel, including 7-km under the sea
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@AFCONSInfra)
  • Country:
  • India

Afcons Infrastructure Limited has quoted the lower amount among two technically qualified financial bids for the construction of a 21-kilometre tunnel, including 7 kilometres under the sea, as part of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited said on Friday.

This tunnel will stretch from the proposed underground station at Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai to Shilphata in neighbouring Thane district, the NHRSCL said, adding it had received bids from Afcons Infrastructure Limited and Larsen & Toubro Limited.

''The tunnel will be a single-tube twin-track tunnel having a diameter of 13.1 metres. Out of 20.37 km, 15.42 km of tunnelling will be carried out with three TBMs (Tunnel Boring Machine) and the remaining 4.96 km will be built using New Austrian Tunnelling Method (NATM). The depth of the tunnel will vary from 25 metres to 65 metres,'' the NHRSCL said in a release.

''The tunnel will cross Thane creek and the survey work under the creek was done using underwater static refraction technique. The deepest construction point will be 114 metres below Parsik Hill near Shilphata,'' an NHSRCL spokesperson said.

TBMS with a cutter head of 13.1 metre diameter will be used, much larger than the 5-6 metre diameter cutter heads used for metro rail systems etc, the spokesperson added.

The high speed corridor between Mumbai and Ahmedabad is coming up at a cost of Rs 1.08 lakh crore.

While the dominant part of the cost is covered by a loan from Japan, the rest will be contributed by the Union government and the governments of Maharashtra and Gujarat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in infants, final data shows (April 5); US FDA withdraws approval for Covis Pharma's preterm birth prevention drug and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in...

 Global
2
Biden admin defends Afghan troop pullout, blames ex-Prez Trump for chaos

Biden admin defends Afghan troop pullout, blames ex-Prez Trump for chaos

 United States
3
To thrive in cutthroat digital news market, every publishing house must keep upgrading: ABP Network’s chief digital officer

To thrive in cutthroat digital news market, every publishing house must keep...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Hovland relishes hot Masters start before cold front moves in; Golf-LIV Golf contingent see mixed Masters results and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Hovland relishes hot Masters start before cold fro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023