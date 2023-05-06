Left Menu

SpaceX Dragon spacecraft with four astronauts aboard redocks to new port

Updated: 06-05-2023 20:24 IST
SpaceX Dragon spacecraft with four astronauts aboard redocks to new port
Image Credit: NASA TV

The SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft successfully docked to the forward port of the Harmony module of the International Space Station (ISS) on Saturday, May 6.

The Dragon Endeavour with Expedition 69 crew members Steve Bowen and Woody Hoburg of NASA, UAE (United Arab Emirates) astronaut Sultan Alneyadi, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev aboard redocked to its new port at 8:01 a.m. EDT.

Today's Dragon relocation, which was the 27th spacecraft relocation in station history, was aimed at making room for the arrival of the uncrewed SpaceX CRS-28 cargo mission targeted no earlier than Saturday, June 3, from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

SpaceX's 28th commercial resupply mission for NASA will deliver new science investigations, food, supplies, and equipment for the international crew, including the next pair of IROSAs (International Space Station Roll-Out Solar Arrays). The relocation will enable the Canadarm2 robotic arm to reach out and access the cargo inside the resupply ship’s trunk.

