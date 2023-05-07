NASA's HiRISE camera captures butterfly ejecta around fresh Martian crater

The HiRISE camera aboard NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) has been diligently capturing high-resolution images of the Martian surface since 2006, unveiling the planet's breathtaking landscapes. This awe-inspiring image featuring a fresh crater adorned with butterfly-shaped ejecta is one of them.

The ejecta stands out against the Martian backdrop due to its sharp rim and pristine form. It reveals a stark contrast in material distribution, with significantly more ejecta extending along one axis and considerably less along the perpendicular axis.

The sharp rim and unmodified shape suggest that the crater, approximately 650-meter (2135 foot) diameter crater, is relatively fresh. The peculiar shape of the ejecta indicates that the impacting body struck Mars at an oblique or very shallow angle, providing valuable insights into the dynamics of the impact event.

"When this happens, the crater shape may be elliptical, although round craters can result from oblique impacts, too. During an oblique impact, much more ejecta is thrown out perpendicular to the direction of impact, and relatively little material is ejected along the impactor’s trajectory. Oblique impacts are relatively rare, and so a fresh, oblique impact like this one is an attractive target," the University of Arizona, which operates the camera, wrote in a post.

The HiRISE camera is an exceptional imaging instrument that operates in visible wavelengths, the same as human eyes. From an altitude that varies from 200 to 400 kilometres (about 125 to 250 miles) above Mars, it captures high-resolution images of the Martian terrain, providing scientists with detailed and valuable data for studying the Red Planet's geology, landforms, and surface processes.