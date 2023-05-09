Auckland Council declares local state of emergency

The Government will step up support for those affected by flooding in Auckland following Auckland Council declaring a local state of emergency.

“NEMA’s National Coordination Centre has been activated and the Government stands ready to provide any support that is needed,” Minister for Emergency Management Kieran McAnulty said.

“NEMA have been closely monitoring throughout the course of this event and keeping me up to date. This declaration gives us the ability to coordinate further resources for affected areas.

“I urge people in Auckland to check Auckland Emergency Management’s social media accounts and visit www.aucklandemergencymanagement.org.nz and listen to radio for the latest information. As always, the Government is assisting as much as possible.

“I’d like to acknowledge all the agencies whose staff are working hard to manage the impacts of this server weather. Stay safe and call 111 if you or anyone else is in danger”, said McAnulty.

Auckland Emergency Management has opened a Civil Defence Centre to assist those that have been displaced or need assistance following today’s severe weather. The centre is open now at Te Manawa Library which is located at 11 Kohuhu Lane, Massey (Westgate).

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)