Left Menu

Auckland Council declares local state of emergency

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 09-05-2023 11:12 IST | Created: 09-05-2023 10:49 IST
Auckland Council declares local state of emergency
Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

The Government will step up support for those affected by flooding in Auckland following Auckland Council declaring a local state of emergency.

“NEMA’s National Coordination Centre has been activated and the Government stands ready to provide any support that is needed,” Minister for Emergency Management Kieran McAnulty said.

“NEMA have been closely monitoring throughout the course of this event and keeping me up to date. This declaration gives us the ability to coordinate further resources for affected areas.

“I urge people in Auckland to check Auckland Emergency Management’s social media accounts and visit www.aucklandemergencymanagement.org.nz and listen to radio for the latest information. As always, the Government is assisting as much as possible.

“I’d like to acknowledge all the agencies whose staff are working hard to manage the impacts of this server weather. Stay safe and call 111 if you or anyone else is in danger”, said McAnulty.

Auckland Emergency Management has opened a Civil Defence Centre to assist those that have been displaced or need assistance following today’s severe weather. The centre is open now at Te Manawa Library which is located at 11 Kohuhu Lane, Massey (Westgate).

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
XXX wins Pulitzer Prize for XXXX

XXX wins Pulitzer Prize for XXXX

 Global
2
Sun ejected 14 solar flare and 31 coronal mass ejections last week

Sun ejected 14 solar flare and 31 coronal mass ejections last week

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Eyenovia's pupil-dilating spray; Baxter to divest biopharma business for $4.25 billion and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Eyenovia's pupil-dilating spray; Baxter...

 Global
4
Comparing the Top Stablecoins: USDT, USDC, BUSD, and More

Comparing the Top Stablecoins: USDT, USDC, BUSD, and More

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

How Urban Development Can Attract New Businesses and Investors

The Role of Technology in Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023