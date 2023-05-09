Left Menu

Central Advisory Council discusses legacy stalled real estate projects

The panel was set up to examine all issues related to legacy stalled projects and suggest ways to complete these projects in a time-bound manner.

The Central Advisory Council constituted under the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act on Tuesday discussed issues like legacy stalled projects and uniformity in rules framed by states and Union territories under the provisions of the Act. Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri chaired the CAC (Central Advisory Council) meeting where participants were informed that 32 states/UTs have set up real estate regulatory authorities. It was informed that Ladakh, Meghalaya and Sikkim are yet to establish any such authority, while six states/UTs (Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, Telangana, Jammu and Kashmir, and Puducherry) are yet to establish permanent regulatory authorities.

The CAC also discussed the issue of legacy stalled real estate projects.

HUA secretary Manoj Joshi asked members to submit their suggestions to the committee chaired by G20 Sherpa and former NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant. The panel was set up to examine all issues related to legacy stalled projects and suggest ways to complete these projects in a time-bound manner. PTI BUN SRY SRY

