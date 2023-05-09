MP: Excessive speed, overloading prove deadly mix for bus passengers in Khargone

Overloaded with passengers and being driven recklessly at a high speed - it was a disaster waiting to happen when a private bus left Dongargaon village in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district for its destination Indore, around 100 km away, on Tuesday morning.

After travelling for some distance, the speeding bus plunged straight into a dry river bed after breaking through railings of a bridge, killing 24 passengers and injuring 41 others.

Speeding and overloading caused the tragedy, eyewitnesses and a state minister said. The ill-fated bus broke through railings of the Dasanga bridge and fell into dry bed of the Borad river near Dongargaon at around 8.40 am, officials said.

State Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel, who is also in-charge of Khargone district, told reporters, "I spoke to the injured passengers, who said the bus was over speeding. Secondly, more than 67 passengers were travelling in the bus which had capacity to accommodate only 37 persons. This showed carelessness of the driver and also RTO authorities." The driver was among the deceased.

Patel, who rushed to Khargone by a helicopter after getting to know about the tragedy, said villagers immediately reached the spot and started a rescue operation.

Such villagers will be honoured by the state government for their brave and humanitarian act, said the minister.

District collector Shivraj Singh Verma, citing injured persons, told reporters the bus was speeding which may have led to the accident.

There were no obstructions and the vehicle was travelling on a straight road, but the exact reason behind the accident will be known only after the probe being carried out by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) is completed, Verma said.

After the bus fell off the bridge, some villagers rushed to the spot and pulled out trapped passengers from windows and rear side of the vehicle, as per eyewitnesses.

Locals were seen carrying people and offering water to the harried passengers amid hot weather, they said.

Girdhari Mandloi, a resident of a nearby village, said he reached the spot within 2 to 3 minutes of the crash.

Passengers were screaming for help when he reached the site, he said, adding 15 to 20 persons died on the spot.

Those present at the spot said the bus was speeding, according to Mandloi.

A woman survivor said 13 members of her family were travelling in the vehicle.

The bus suddenly turned turtle and fell off the bridge, she said.

Several videos of the accident have emerged on social media, in which people can be seen taking trapped passengers out of the bus, whose front portion was completely damaged.

