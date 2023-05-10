Left Menu

PM launches development projects in Rajasthan, says some people don't want anything good happen in country

History is witness that for sustainable development and rapid development, it is necessary to create modern infrastructure along with a basic system, he said.The prime minister also said priority was not given to infrastructure development earlier due to this thinking.If a sufficient number of medical colleges had already been built, then there would have been no shortage of doctors, he said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 10-05-2023 13:29 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 13:28 IST
PM launches development projects in Rajasthan, says some people don't want anything good happen in country
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a veiled attack on opposition parties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said some people are so full of negativity that they don't want to see anything good happen in the country.

At a programme in Nathdwara in Rajasthan's Rajsamand district where he launched various projects costing over Rs 5,500 cr, the prime minister also said those who measure everything with votes are unable to devise plans keeping the country in mind.

Without naming anyone, the prime minister said, “Some people in the country have become victims of such a distorted mentality; they are so full of negativity that they do not want to see anything good happen in the country''. “They only like to create controversy. History is witness that for sustainable development and rapid development, it is necessary to create modern infrastructure along with a basic system,” he said.

The prime minister also said priority was not given to infrastructure development earlier due to this thinking.

''If a sufficient number of medical colleges had already been built, then there would have been no shortage of doctors,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible destinations throughout solar system

NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible desti...

 Global
2
Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

 India
3
Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

 Nigeria
4
Jaiprakash Associates defaults on Rs 3,956 cr loans; says taking steps to cut debt

Jaiprakash Associates defaults on Rs 3,956 cr loans; says taking steps to cu...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Offline Apocalypse: What Would Happen If the Internet Disappeared?

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

How Urban Development Can Attract New Businesses and Investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023