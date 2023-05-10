Empire Realty (Virani Group) Marks 50 Years of Delivering Quality Living Spaces in Mumbai's Western Suburbs

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India Empire Realty (Virani Group), a prominent player in the construction industry, is marking a milestone achievement as it celebrates its 50th anniversary of building high-quality residential houses in Mumbai's western suburbs.

Empire Realty has cemented its position as a leading name in the real estate sector, steadfastly committed to developing high-quality apartments, multi-unit houses, and residential complexes across geographies. The 50th anniversary is a testament to the company's unwavering dedication to excellence and innovation in construction.

Empire Realty (Virani Group) has been a prominent player in the real estate sector, primarily focusing on the western belt of Mumbai from Mira Road to Goregaon. The company has also left its mark in Thane, Vasai, Gujarat, Umbergaon, Silvassa, and Bengaluru, with its impressive portfolio of completed projects.

As Empire Realty celebrates its 50th anniversary, it has launched a unique offering for its clients - flexible payment schemes in select projects. Clients now have the option to choose from multiple payment plans, providing them with much-needed financial flexibility. The initiative is a testament to the company's continued commitment to delivering exceptional customer value.

Commenting on the momentous occasion, Sahil Virani, Managing Partner said, ''Empire Realty (Virani Group) proudly celebrates 50 years of excellence in being a part of real estate projects in Mumbai's western suburbs, solidifying its position as a trusted and reliable partner for those searching for their dream homes. The company's focus on innovation and quality has been instrumental in creating thoughtfully designed living spaces that offer unparalleled comfort and luxury to its clients. Empire Realty's commitment to excellence has established it as a leading name in the industry, passionate about building the finest residences, spaces, and designs. Looking to the future, the company remains dedicated to providing quality living spaces that meet the evolving needs of its clients. With an unwavering focus on making masterpieces that stand the test of time and exceed its client's expectations, Empire Realty is poised to deliver excellence for the next 50 years and beyond.'' Founded by the Late Shri Shabuddin Ukabhai Virani and his son Shri Mansurbhai Virani, the company has established itself as the go-to option for those searching for their dream homes. Empire Realty has left an indelible mark on the construction landscape, with over 8 lakh square feet of residential, commercial, and industrial spaces developed since its inception. From the iconic Sunder Baug in 1974 to the towering Virani Towers in 1982, the West View Apartment in 1984, and the Nitin Industrial Estate in 1990, Empire Realty has completed several notable projects, cementing its position as a leading name in the industry.

