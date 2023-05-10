Vast plans to launch world’s first commercial space station on SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket in 2025

Vast, a pioneer in space habitation technologies, has announced plans to launch the world’s first commercial space station, Haven-1, to low-Earth orbit in August 2025. The station will launch on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and will initially act as an independent crewed space station and will later be connected as a module to a larger Vast space station, which is currently under development.

In addition, the company announced Vast-1, the first human spaceflight mission to Haven-1. The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft and its four-person crew will dock with the station for up to 30 days while orbiting Earth.

"Vast is thrilled to embark on this journey of launching the world's first commercial space station, Haven-1, and its first crew, Vast-1. We are grateful to SpaceX for this exciting partnership that represents the first steps in Vast's long-term vision of launching much larger, artificial gravity space stations in Earth orbit and beyond," said Jed McCaleb, CEO of Vast.

Vast has set its sights on a bigger goal: to develop a 100-meter-long multi-module spinning artificial gravity space station. It will be launched by SpaceX's powerful Starship transportation system. As a step towards this goal, Vast intends to conduct the world's first spinning artificial gravity experiment on a commercial space station with Haven-1.

"A commercial rocket launching a commercial spacecraft with commercial astronauts to a commercial space station is the future of low-Earth orbit, and with Vast we're taking another step toward making that future a reality," said Tom Ochinero, Senior Vice President of Commercial Business at SpaceX.