Left Menu

Vast plans to launch world’s first commercial space station on SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket in 2025

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 10-05-2023 23:56 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 23:56 IST
Vast plans to launch world’s first commercial space station on SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket in 2025
Image Credit: VAST
  • Country:
  • United States

Vast, a pioneer in space habitation technologies, has announced plans to launch the world’s first commercial space station, Haven-1, to low-Earth orbit in August 2025. The station will launch on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and will initially act as an independent crewed space station and will later be connected as a module to a larger Vast space station, which is currently under development.

In addition, the company announced Vast-1, the first human spaceflight mission to Haven-1. The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft and its four-person crew will dock with the station for up to 30 days while orbiting Earth.

"Vast is thrilled to embark on this journey of launching the world's first commercial space station, Haven-1, and its first crew, Vast-1. We are grateful to SpaceX for this exciting partnership that represents the first steps in Vast's long-term vision of launching much larger, artificial gravity space stations in Earth orbit and beyond," said Jed McCaleb, CEO of Vast.

Vast has set its sights on a bigger goal: to develop a 100-meter-long multi-module spinning artificial gravity space station. It will be launched by SpaceX's powerful Starship transportation system. As a step towards this goal, Vast intends to conduct the world's first spinning artificial gravity experiment on a commercial space station with Haven-1.

"A commercial rocket launching a commercial spacecraft with commercial astronauts to a commercial space station is the future of low-Earth orbit, and with Vast we're taking another step toward making that future a reality," said Tom Ochinero, Senior Vice President of Commercial Business at SpaceX. 

TRENDING

1
Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

 India
2
OnePlus 9R receives OxygenOS 13.1.0.500 update with new features

OnePlus 9R receives OxygenOS 13.1.0.500 update with new features

India
3
SpaceX to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites into orbit today | Watch live

SpaceX to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites into orbit today | Watch li...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China's fresh COVID wave raises concern of trading volume slowdown; Indonesia confirms outbreak of African swine fever, WOAH says and more

Health News Roundup: China's fresh COVID wave raises concern of trading volu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Powering Up the Fight Against Climate Change: The Role of Emerging Technologies

Offline Apocalypse: What Would Happen If the Internet Disappeared?

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023