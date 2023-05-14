Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Argentina's Bioceres to expand GMO wheat sales via seed marketers

Argentine biotech firm Bioceres will expand sales of its HB4 wheat seeds, which harness the power of genetically-modified organisms (GMO), to dozens of seed companies to boost future sales of the drought-tolerant product, Bioceres said on Thursday. The announcement to partner with additional seed multipliers, companies that sell seeds to farmers but do not develop new varieties themselves, marks an advance for the adoption of Bioceres' proprietary HB4 wheat.

