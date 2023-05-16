Left Menu

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 16-05-2023 20:56 IST | Created: 16-05-2023 20:51 IST
Max temp drops in parts of Raj after rainfall; yellow alert for dust storm in some areas
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The maximum temperature dropped by up to three degrees Celsius in parts of Rajasthan on Tuesday after the areas received light-to-moderate rainfall during the past 24 hours, the weather office said.

It issued a ''yellow alert'' for a dust storm and thunderstorm in several districts for next three days.

These districts include Ajmer, Alwar, Baran, Bharatpur, Bhilwara, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Dausa, Dholpur, Jaipur, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Karauli, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, according to the meteorological department.

The weather office said light-to-moderate rain with thunder and lightning has been recorded at some places in the state. Hailstorm, dust storm and strong winds were recorded at some places in the western areas, it said.

During the last 24 hours, 3 cm rainfall was recorded in Thanagaji of Alwar, 2 cm in Patan of Sikar, 2 cm in Dataramgarh, 2 cm in Khetdi of Jhunjhunu, 2 cm in Khandela of Sikar, 1 cm each in Chidawa and Bajju of Bikaner, Sikar's Shrimadhopur, Laxmangarh, Ramgarh Shekhawati.

On Tuesday, the maximum temperature was recorded between 44.2 degree Celsius and 37.5 degree Celsius at most places in the state. On Monday, the minimum temperature was recorded between 30.6 degree Celsius to 19.5 degree Celsius.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

